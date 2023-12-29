Metcalf didn't practice Thursday due to a back injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Metcalf is making a mid-week appearance on the Seahawks' Week 17 injury report after avoiding it entirely Wednesday. Condotta noted that Metcalf wasn't present during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, and the fifth-year wide receiver now will have one more opportunity Friday to mix into drills before the team potentially gives him a designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Along with Metcalf logging a DNP on Thursday, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (knee) and Jake Bobo (knee) got back to all activity after limited practices Wednesday, while Dee Eskridge (ribs) again was sidelined, leaving Tyler Lockett as the only established WR on Seattle's active roster to not have a designation at some point this week.