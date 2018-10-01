Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Won't play again this season
Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Thomas (leg) won't play again in 2018, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
For the second time in three seasons, Thomas sustained a fracture to the tibia in his left leg. On this occasion, though, he'll miss 12 games (instead of four) and potentially decrease his earning power on the open market. The latter point is the key after Thomas stayed away from Seattle in the offseason, training camp and preseason in pursuit of a new contract or a trade to a team willing to give him one. There doesn't seem to be much doubt that he's played his last down for the Seahawks, but it's difficult to foresee the safety landing a significant, long-term contract when his next down will take place as a 30-year-old.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Diagnosed with broken leg•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Carted off field Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Snags two picks•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Available Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: 'Holding-in' because of contract unhappiness•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: In line to play Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...