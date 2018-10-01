Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Won't play again this season

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that Thomas (leg) won't play again in 2018, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

For the second time in three seasons, Thomas sustained a fracture to the tibia in his left leg. On this occasion, though, he'll miss 12 games (instead of four) and potentially decrease his earning power on the open market. The latter point is the key after Thomas stayed away from Seattle in the offseason, training camp and preseason in pursuit of a new contract or a trade to a team willing to give him one. There doesn't seem to be much doubt that he's played his last down for the Seahawks, but it's difficult to foresee the safety landing a significant, long-term contract when his next down will take place as a 30-year-old.

