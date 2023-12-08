Smith was limited at Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Smith avoided the Seahawks' first Week 14 practice report Wednesday, so his addition to the list one day later puts the spotlight on Friday to help determine if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday in San Francisco. He's coming off his fourth 300-yard passing performance of the season last Thursday at Dallas, but he also mustered just 180 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on 18-for-27 passing when Seattle hosted the 49ers back in Week 12.