Bobo (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bobo popped up on the Seahawk's injury report Wednesday with a knee issue. He's registered a catch in four straight games as he operates behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the wide receiver depth chart. Over 12 games this season, Bobo has caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for a three-yard touchdown.