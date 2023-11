Bobo caught his lone target for a six-yard gain in Thursday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Bobo served as the No. 4 wide receiver and logged just 12 offensive snaps in the Week 12 loss. Since posting a 4-61-1 receiving line against the Cardinals in Week 7, Bobo has recorded just six receptions for 50 yards over the ensuing five games.