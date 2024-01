Bobo caught 19 passes (25 targets) for 196 yards and two touchdowns across 17 games in 2023. he also rushed once for a three-yard touchdown.

Bobo showed some impressive flashes in the beginning of the season, but that production essentially vanished in the second half of the year. He recorded nine receptions for 61 yards and no touchdowns over the final 10 games. Still, the Seahawks' lack of depth at the position provides Bobo a good opportunity to make the roster again in 2024.