Bobo (shoulder) was a full participant at Seattle's practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bobo was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated injury report, but he now appears to be ready to go for Thursday's matchup with the 49ers. The wide receiver has caught 11 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown over six games since Seattle's Week 5 bye week.