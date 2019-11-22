Play

Reed (ankle/groin) did not participate in Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed was a limited participant Wednesday but sat out a day later. It is unclear whether he had a setback or if his absence was planned for rest and treatment. His status in Friday's injury report will be telling.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories