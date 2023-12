Reed (wrist) practiced in limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed has played through a number of injuries this season, most recently a hamstring issue. However, he has yet to miss a game and has racked up six sacks in 13 contests. The severity of the issue is unclear, but Reed's ability to practice Friday and Saturday should provide a clearer picture of whether he'll be on the field for Monday's matchup against the Eagles.