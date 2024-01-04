Reed (knee) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's unclear when exactly the injury occurred, as Reed played a season-high 92 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. The Seahawks need a win or tie this Sunday in Arizona to have a chance of making the playoffs, so it seems likely that Reed will try to play if he's physically able to. Reed has been a big part of the team's pass rush this season, ranking second on Seattle with 7.0 sacks.