site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-jarran-reed-tacks-on-two-sacks | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Tacks on two sacks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reed recorded three solo tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.
This was Reed's second two-sack performance of the season, with the other coming against the Bills in Week 9. The fifth-year defensive tackle is up to 38 stops and 6.5 sacks through 15 games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read