Myers connected on two of three field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try in Thursday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Myers made field goals from 30 and 51 yards, but he missed a 53-yarder as time expired in the second quarter, marking the second straight week where he missed a kick from beyond 50 yards. The veteran kicker has now hit four of eight kicks from beyond 50 yards this season and 25 of 31 overall field-goal attempts (81 percent).