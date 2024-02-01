Myers connected on 35 of 42 field-goal attempts and all 33 of his extra-point tries across 17 games in the 2023 season.

Myers struggled from distance this year, hitting just four of eight tries from beyond 50 yards. He was dependable from closer, hitting 31 of 34 tries (91 percent) from within 50 yards, and he was just one of eight kickers to connect on every extra-point attempt. He'll be 33 years old by the beginning of the 2024 season, and he's expected to stay with the Seahawks for at least one more season.