Myers missed his lone field-goal try from 42 yards and made all five of his extra-point attempts in Thursday's 41-35 loss to the Cowboys.

The missed field goal wouldn't have made a difference in the end, but this is his third straight week with a missed field goal, all of which have been from beyond 40 yards. The veteran kicker has made 25 of 32 field-goal tries (78 percent) this year while remaining perfect on his 25 extra-point attempts.