Myers made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

All three of Myers' field-goals came in the second half when he connected on 24, 42 and 43 yards out. He's converted on 82.5 percent of his field-goal tries this season and has made all of his kicks in four-straight games. Myers is tied with Dustin Hopkins for the second-most made field-goals this season.