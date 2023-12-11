Myers connected on a 40-yard field goal and his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers.

Myers missed a kick in three straight games leading up to this contest, so it was good to see a perfect outing by the veteran kicker. The 31-year-old has connected on 26 of 33 field-goal attempts (79 percent) this season while hitting just four of eight kicks from beyond 40 yards (50 percent). The Seahawks will likely be heavy underdogs in Week 15 against the Eagles, meaning the team may elect to go for it instead of kicking field goals if the game gets lopsided early.