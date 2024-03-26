General manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Reed (knee) has made progress in his rehab from a torn ACL but isn't a sure thing for Week 1 of the 2024 season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Reed tore his ACL after suiting up for 10 games as a rookie, in which span he tallied 11 total tackles. The 2023 sixth-round pick played almost entirely on special teams as a rookie, and he will project for a similar role when healthy. It sounds like Reed's recovery could linger into the 2024 regular season.