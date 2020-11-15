Wright (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.
The one-time Pro Bowl linebacker seemed to have a bleak outlook for this NFC West showdown late in the practice week, sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday because of his recent ankle injury. Coach Pete Carroll remained optimistic, however, implicating that the veteran still had a chance to go against Los Angeles despite a curtailed practice workload. Wright, in fact, has powered through the issue, and he will make his ninth start of the season against a Rams team that ranks No. 6 in the NFL in total offense.