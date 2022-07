Wright signed a one-day contract with Seattle on Wednesday so he could retire as a Seahawk, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright played 10 seasons in Seattle before playing with Las Vegas in 2021. He closes out an illustrious NFL career with a whopping 986 tackles and 11 forced fumbles over 161 games, and he was a key contributor on the team that won Super Bowl XLVIII.