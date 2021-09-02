Wright signed a one-year deal with the Raiders on Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
The veteran linebacker went all offseason without finding a new team, but he reached a deal with Las Vegas with Week 1 less than two weeks away. Wright spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks and finished 2020 with 86 tackles (60 solo), two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 games.
