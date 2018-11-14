Wright (knee) was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wright seemingly re-aggravated his knee during Week 10's matchup with the Rams, putting his status for Thursday's game against the Packers in doubt. Expect Shaquem Griffin to see an increased workload if Wright is inactive.

