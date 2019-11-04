Seahawks' K.J. Wright: Stacks up stops
Wright recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.
This is Wright's fourth double-digit tackling performance of the year, and he ranks fourth in the league with 78 stops over nine games. Teammate Bobby Wagner ranks a spot ahead of him with 86 tackles, and both are top-tier IDP assets. Specifically, Wright has notched at least seven tackles in every contest since Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.