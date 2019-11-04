Wright recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers.

This is Wright's fourth double-digit tackling performance of the year, and he ranks fourth in the league with 78 stops over nine games. Teammate Bobby Wagner ranks a spot ahead of him with 86 tackles, and both are top-tier IDP assets. Specifically, Wright has notched at least seven tackles in every contest since Week 1.

