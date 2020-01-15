Collier made three tackles over 11 games in the 2019 season.

Many said Collier was a reach when the Seahawks took him 29th overall in last year's draft, and the 24-year-old fits that mold for now. He played 10 or more defensive snaps in just six games, and he was a healthy scratch for both playoff games. Of course, it's not easy to battle against Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ezekiel Ansah (neck), but Collier simply couldn't adjust to the pro ranks. Ansah will likely move on and Clowney's status for 2020 is to be determined, but even if both leave Seattle, Collier will have to compete with Rasheem Green, Branden Jackson and Quinton Jefferson (foot) for reps next year. The Seahawks will likely address their pass rush in free agency and the draft, too.