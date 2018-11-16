Seahawks' Mike Davis: Left out of rotation until late
Davis rushed four times for 26 yards and caught both targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Davis had only one carry until the Seahawks' final drive, when they were simply looking to run the clock out. He clearly fell behind Rashaad Penny in the pecking order, but Davis was the only running back to catch a ball in the contest. Penny shows more big-play ability, so Davis may return to the No. 3 running back role for Week 12's game against the Panthers.
