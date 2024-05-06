Jackson restructured his contract with the Seahawks on Monday to clear roughly $1.89 million in cap space, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson signed a restricted free agent tender with Seattle to re-up with the team early April, but he now boasts a league-minimum base salary of $1.055 million in exchange for a new signing bonus of $167,500. A 2019 fifth-rounder, Jackson played a depth role on cornerback and contributed regularly on special teams across 17 games last season. He lacks a clear path to fantasy relevance in IDP formats, barring a player ahead of him on the depth chart missing time.