Jackson will likely serve as a backup in 2023 after the Seahawks selected Devon Witherspoon in the first round of this year's draft, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll mentioned that Jackson and Witherspoon will compete for the job at left cornerback while second-year corner Tariq Woolen starts on the right side and Coby Bryant in the slot. Carroll embraces competition, but when a team picks a corner fifth overall, he's going to start sooner than later. Jackson posted 75 tackles (63 solo) last season as a starter, so he'll be a useful IDP option if he does crack the starting lineup.