Jackson is listed as a backup to Tre Brown on the depth chart ahead of Sunday's game versus the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll expects both Jackson and Brown to play in Sunday's game, but it appears Brown has the edge after Jackson had a rough preseason. Both cornerbacks will look to make an impact to secure a larger role once first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) is healthy and ready for NFL play.