Jackson signed his contract with the Seahawks as a restricted free agent Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jackson started all 17 regular-season games for Seattle in 2022, though he logged just four starts in 2023 (while recording 34 tackles) despite the same amount of appearances. The 2019 fifth-rounder figures to reprise a key defensive role at cornerback with the Seahawks during the 2024 campaign.