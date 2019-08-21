Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Lynch (head) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch is still feeling the effects of an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit dished out by Vikings cornerback Holton Hill on Sunday. With the former first-round pick battling Geno Smith for the backup job, the injury is certainly serious enough to hold him out. Smith will shoulder backup work behind Russell Wilson for Saturday's game with Lynch sidelined.