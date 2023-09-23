Diggs (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Diggs showed up as a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, which was replicated one day later. Such a scenario seemingly wouldn't be a great sign for upcoming active status, but coach Pete Carroll relayed to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com on Friday that Diggs "feels like he's playing" Week 3. Considering fellow safeties Jamal Adams (knee) and Julian Love (hamstring) also are questionable, Sunday's list of inactives will be of keen interest to see who among the trio is available this weekend.