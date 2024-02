Brown recorded 34 tackles (29 solo), six pass breakups, two interceptions and a sack across 15 games during the 2023 season.

Brown stayed mostly healthy in 2023 and made seven starts, as Brown, Mike Jackson and Artie Burns filled in behind Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen. The Seahawks may try to bolster their cornerback room this offseason, but Brown probably showed enough to hang onto a roster spot as he heads into the final year of his contract.