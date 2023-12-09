Brown (heel) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown missed the first two practices of the week before logging a limited session Friday. He played a season-high 62 defensive snaps in Week 13 against the Cowboys behind starters Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon. If Brown is unable to suit up Sunday, Mike Jackson figures to be the likely candidate to step into the slot corner position.