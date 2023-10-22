Nwosu suffered a pectoral strain in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Nwosu exited the victory in the second half, failing to return to the contest. The severity of the linebacker's injury will likely be updated in the coming days.
