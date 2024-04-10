Share Video

Link copied!

Nwosu (pectoral) indicated Wednesday that he "absolutely" expects to be ready for the start of training camp, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Nwosu is coming off a season-ending torn pectoral that he suffered this past October, but the edge rusher appears to be progressing well and barring any setbacks, the 27-year-old is poised to reclaim his key role in the Seahawks' defense this coming season. Prior to his injury, Nwosu -- who racked up a career high 9.5 sacks in 2022 -- recorded 16 tackles and two sacks in six regular-season games last year.

More News