Nwosu (pectoral) indicated Wednesday that he "absolutely" expects to be ready for the start of training camp, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Nwosu is coming off a season-ending torn pectoral that he suffered this past October, but the edge rusher appears to be progressing well and barring any setbacks, the 27-year-old is poised to reclaim his key role in the Seahawks' defense this coming season. Prior to his injury, Nwosu -- who racked up a career high 9.5 sacks in 2022 -- recorded 16 tackles and two sacks in six regular-season games last year.