General manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Nwosu (pectoral) is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Nwosu missed all but the first six games of the 2023 campaign due to a torn pectoral, and while it's unclear whether he'll be ready for the start of training camp, there seem to be no concerns about his Week 1 availability. When healthy, Nwosu's presence should provide Seattle's pass rush with a boost it sorely missed in 2023.