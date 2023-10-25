Head coach Pete Carroll announced that Nwosu (pectoral) is officially set to undergo season-ending surgery, Michael-Shawn Duggar of The Athletic reports.

Nwosu suffered the injury during last week's win against the Cardinals and is now confirmed to be undergoing surgery that will keep out for the remainder of the season. The Seahawks are now expected to sign free agent Frank Clark, who alongside Derick Hall, should fill in at linebacker for Nwosu.