Nwosa (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The 26-year-old edge rusher out of USC suffered a pectoral injury during Seattle's Week 7 win over the Cardinals, and the fact he's set to undergo season-ending surgery led to the IR designation. Nwosu has started all 23 games he's appeared in for the Seahawks over the last two years, recording 82 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss, with 11.5 sacks part of that latter figure.