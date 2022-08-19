Dissly wasn't targeted in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.
Dissly didn't play in the preseason opener and handled just eight total snaps in Thursday's loss. Meanwhile, fellow tight end Noah Fant has combined for 36 offensive snaps over the last two weeks. It's difficult to get a read on this situation, but it's likely that Fant is simply getting more reps because he's unfamiliar with the new offense. Both Dissly and Fant should have consistent roles when Week 1 arrives, though the former is still expected to focus on blocking more than pass-catching.