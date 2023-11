Dissly (hip) was a limited participant at the Seahawks' practice Tuesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dissly was unable to practice Monday after suffering a hip injury in the team's loss to the 49ers on Thanksgiving, but his ability to return to field Tuesday is a step in the right direction for his availability to play Thursday versus the Cowboys. The tight end will look to ramp up his workload at Wednesday's final practice session ahead of the team's Week 13 matchup.