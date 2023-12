Dissly (hip) is active for Thursday night's game against the Cowboys.

The tight end missed Monday's practice, returned as a limited participant in Tuesday's session and then participated in full Wednesday. Dissly played 16 offensive snaps and caught one pass for 21 yards in the Seahawks' Week 12 loss to the 49ers. The sixth-year pro has 10 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns in 2023.