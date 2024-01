Dissly caught all three of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Cardinals. He finished the season with 17 receptions (22 targets) for 172 yards and a touchdown through 16 games in 2023.

Dissly had the worst statistical season of his career, as he failed to find the end zone until Week 18 and never caught more than three balls in a game. The Washington product has one year left on his contract with a cap hit of $10.1 million.