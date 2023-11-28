Dissly (hip) did not participate in the Seahawks' first practice session of the week Monday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dissly logged 16 offensive snaps and 13 special-teams snaps against the 49ers on Thanksgiving, and he may have hurt his hip in that contest. Seattle plays Dallas on Thursday Night Football this week, so Dissly will probably need to get back on the practice field in the next two days in order to have a chance of suiting up for that clash. Both Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson, who have been sharing tight-end snaps with Dissly this season, would stand to see a bit of an increased workload Thursday if Dissly can't suit up.