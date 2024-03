The Seahawks are slated to release Dissly, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Per the report, the move will free up $6.97 million in salary cap space for Seattle. Dissly, who is coming off a 2023 regular season in which he recorded 17 catches (on 22 targets) for 172 yards and a touchdown in 16 games, will now have an opportunity to catch on elsewhere as a depth tight end.