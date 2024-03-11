Dissly is slated to sign a three-year deal with the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Pelissero relays that Dissly's pending deal is for $14 million, including $10 million guaranteed. With Gerald Everett slated to become a free agent, Dissly will bolster the Chargers' tight end corps in 2024, while providing the team with a reliable run-blocking option at the position. During the 2023 regular season, the 27-year-old recorded 17 catches on 22 targets for 172 yards and a touchdown over 16 games with the Seahawks, who he joined as a fourth-round draft pick in 2018.