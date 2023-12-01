Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Charbonnet's bruised knee "puffed up pretty crazy" Thursday night, Brandon Gustafson of SeattleSports.com reports.

Charbonnet played 76 percent of Seattle's snaps on offense through the third quarter of Thursday's 41-35 loss to Dallas, but he then missed the end of the game after exiting due to a knee bruise midway through the final frame. He'll have 10 days to recover before Seattle's next game, Week 14 against San Francisco, and it sounds like he's got better odds to play than fellow running back Kenneth Walker, whose oblique injury was deemed "complex" by Carroll. Walker missed the past two games and hasn't been able to practice since suffering the injury.