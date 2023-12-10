Charbonnet (knee) is listed as active Sunday in San Francisco.

Charbonnet suffered a bruised knee in the Seahawks' last game on Nov. 30, and he proceeded to follow a DNP/LP/FP practice routine during Week 14 prep. Fellow running back Kenneth Walker managed the same regimen as Charbonnet, and while both players were questionable for Sunday's contest, Walker will rejoin Charbonnet in the backfield for the first time since Week 11. Considering Walker handled 123 touches versus Charbonnet's 51 in the eight games (Weeks 1-4, 6 and 8-10) in which both were healthy this season, a similar breakdown of reps between the pair likely can be expected Sunday.