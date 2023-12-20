Charbonnet rushed four times for 16 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Eagles.

Charbonnet handled 46 percent of the offensive snaps, but his usage was minimal compared to Kenneth Walker, who turned 22 touches into 112 yards and a touchdown. This isn't a new pattern, as Charbonnet has played more than 50 percent of the snaps while recording 10 or fewer touches on three occasions this season. Until his usage picks up, it will be hard to trust Charbonnet, especially in a daunting matchup against Tennessee's run defense in Week 16.