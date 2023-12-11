Charbonnet (knee) had nine carries for 44 yards and one reception on as many targets for four yards in Sunday's 28-16 loss to San Francisco.

Both of Seattle's top running backs were limited participants in practice this week, Kenneth Walker with an oblique injury and Charbonnet's knee bruise. Both players suited up and the latter wound up leading the Seahawks in carries and rushing yards while Walker finished with the most combined touches. Charbonnet had operated as Seattle's No. 2 option when Walker was healthy, so the nearly even split in touches Sunday could have been the result of the starter being eased back into action after missing two games to injury. If Charbonnet continues seeing double-digit touches against the Eagles next Monday, then the role increase may be permanent after all. This development would do more damage to Walker's fantasy value in comparison to how much it would raise Charbonnet's.