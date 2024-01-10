Charbonnet finished the 2023 season with 108 rushes for 462 yards and a touchdown and 33 receptions (40 targets) for 209 yards and no touchdowns.

Charbonnet often played around 50 percent of the offensive snaps in a game, but second-year back Kenneth Walker was the clear lead back with 248 touches, 1,164 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns. Despite the lopsided workload, Charbonnet showed promise as a rookie, especially as a pass-catcher. Moreover, his 4.3 YPC with one touchdown on 108 carries compares well to Walker's 4.1 YPC on 218 carries, and it's almost certain that Charbonnet could hold up to an increased workload given his size and ability to do so in college. Still, Charbonnet likely won't see such a workload as long as Walker is in the fold, so he projects as a late-round fantasy pick again in 2024.