Charbonnet rushed the ball twice for two yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers. He added five receptions on five targets for 39 yards.
Kenneth Walker aggravated his shoulder injury midway through the third quarter, leaving Charbonnet as Seattle's lead back. His rushing volume remained limited due to game script, though he did see four of his five catches after Walker's departure. Charbonnet's potential volume in Week 18 against the Cardinals will depend almost entirely on Walker's status.
